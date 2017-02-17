Baha Bros to peform at Middleboro Elks

MIDDLEBORO - Winter is still with us, but to get rid of cabin fever, head to the Middleboro Elks on Saturday, March 4 for "Cabana Fever” and let loose with some beach party fun and dancing to the sounds of the Baha Bros of the Sandbar Grill in Taunton just before they head to Key West for a gig at the Margaritaville Cafe.  This special event at the Middleboro Elks, 24 High St., starts at 7 p.m. and  is presented by Middleborough Friends to benefit the Victor Sylvia Scholarship Fund.  The BaHa Brothers band was born in 1992, when friends and band mates Jay Gonsalves, Bill Strojny and Matt Wasylow decided there was a need for a beach party, "happy-hour” type band in the Cape Cod and Boston areas - a band that would be most at home playing a cocktail hour on the deck of a Cape Cod beach bar or a “booze cruise” out of Boston Harbor.

