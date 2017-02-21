Authorities: Double-murder suspect may be in stolen Honda

A fugitive -- on the lam for five days from the grisly weekend murders of a couple in Peabody -- may be driving a carjacked Honda, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office confirmed this morning. State police spokesman David Procopio urged the public to immediately notify authorities if they spot a gray 2006 Honda Accord four-door sedan with Massachusetts license plate 7KLY80.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.