Authorities: Double-murder suspect may be in stolen Honda
A fugitive -- on the lam for five days from the grisly weekend murders of a couple in Peabody -- may be driving a carjacked Honda, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office confirmed this morning. State police spokesman David Procopio urged the public to immediately notify authorities if they spot a gray 2006 Honda Accord four-door sedan with Massachusetts license plate 7KLY80.
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|14 hr
|United we stand
|32
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Tue
|khood555
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Tue
|An unexceptional ...
|7
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Feb 20
|Palm Beach or bust
|9
|Townie Tidbits
|Feb 19
|Heavy feet lighte...
|2
|Dr Brian Awbrey (Oct '10)
|Feb 19
|Worth Avenue Willy
|541
