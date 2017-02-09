Authorities arrest ex-priest accused of sexual misconduct
A former Roman Catholic priest who was indicted in Maine on 29 counts of sexual misconduct dating to the 1980s has been arrested in Boston. The Boston Globe reports that Boston police and U.S. Marshals took 74-year-old Ronald Paquin into custody on Wednesday near a hospital in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|2 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|5 hr
|Blake Smith
|2
|Patriots to the White House ?
|7 hr
|25or6to4
|3
|'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15)
|22 hr
|no more nonsence
|2
|Elizabeth Warren is fine
|Thu
|Geronimo
|4
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|Wed
|davy
|87
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16)
|Wed
|DeanC
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC