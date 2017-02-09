Authorities arrest ex-priest accused ...

Authorities arrest ex-priest accused of sexual misconduct

A former Roman Catholic priest who was indicted in Maine on 29 counts of sexual misconduct dating to the 1980s has been arrested in Boston. The Boston Globe reports that Boston police and U.S. Marshals took 74-year-old Ronald Paquin into custody on Wednesday near a hospital in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

