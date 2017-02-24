At $1 each, these two homes comes wit...

At $1 each, these two homes comes with a catch

19 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Both are two-story red brick buildings, one with 18 rooms, two kitchens, four bathrooms and eight bedrooms, the other a little bit smaller with two kitchens, four bathrooms and six bedrooms. The duplexes are former officers' and doctors' quarters on the grounds of the Brighton Marine Health Center in the outer Boston neighborhood, and have to be moved to make way for a new housing development.

