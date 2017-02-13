As snow falls, complaints about space savers increase
Threatening notes aren't the way for residents to express their displeasure. Each year, hundreds contact City Hall to complain about space savers, ratting out neighbors who, they believe, reserve parking spots in violation of city rules.
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|insane
|4
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|1 hr
|tick tock tick tock
|25
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|Mon
|ross
|3
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Mon
|former democrat
|4
|Elizabeth Warren is fine
|Mon
|Just a trim please
|6
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|Feb 12
|former democrat
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Feb 11
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|23
