ArtsEmerson announces 'Mr. Joy: The Neighborhood Tour' for free...
ArtsEmerson and the Mayor's Office of Resilience and Racial Equity present Mr. Joy: the Neighborhood Tour , a series of free theatre performances throughout the city of Boston of Daniel Beaty's Mr. Joy , a play that explores issues of race and class in America to help us find our common humanity. Directed by David Dower and performed by Adobuere Ebiama, performances start in the Boston neighborhood of Hyde Park , before traveling to Allston , East Boston , and Dorchester .
