ArtsEmerson announces 'Mr. Joy: The N...

ArtsEmerson announces 'Mr. Joy: The Neighborhood Tour' for free...

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Sampan

ArtsEmerson and the Mayor's Office of Resilience and Racial Equity present Mr. Joy: the Neighborhood Tour , a series of free theatre performances throughout the city of Boston of Daniel Beaty's Mr. Joy , a play that explores issues of race and class in America to help us find our common humanity. Directed by David Dower and performed by Adobuere Ebiama, performances start in the Boston neighborhood of Hyde Park , before traveling to Allston , East Boston , and Dorchester .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sampan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13) 2 hr Massachusetts mir... 63
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 2 hr Dems need azz ban... 28
News Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f... 2 hr Law and order 2
News As snow falls, complaints about space savers in... 3 hr Whos to blame 2
News 'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15) 13 hr insane 4
News Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts Mon ross 3
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Mon former democrat 4
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,881,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC