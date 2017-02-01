Amorino Gelato Looks to Scoop Into Harvard Square
Sweet and savory flavors may be next to join the Harvard Square palette with the arrivals of Amorino Gelato and Sweet Pizza later this year. Both are eyeing vacant storefronts on JFK St., a block from the Square's major intersection.
