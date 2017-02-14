Aaron Hernandez jury selection to begin
Some 200 prospective jurors will file into the second floor of Suffolk Superior Court at 9:30 a.m. to begin filling out written questionnaires. Another group will arrive Thursday at the downtown Boston courthouse to provide written responses, before people in a smaller group are questioned individually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As snow falls, complaints about space savers in...
|1 hr
|former democrat
|1
|'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|insane
|4
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|6 hr
|tick tock tick tock
|25
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|Mon
|ross
|3
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Mon
|former democrat
|4
|Elizabeth Warren is fine
|Mon
|Just a trim please
|6
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|Feb 12
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC