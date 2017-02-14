Aaron Hernandez jury selection to begin

Aaron Hernandez jury selection to begin

18 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Some 200 prospective jurors will file into the second floor of Suffolk Superior Court at 9:30 a.m. to begin filling out written questionnaires. Another group will arrive Thursday at the downtown Boston courthouse to provide written responses, before people in a smaller group are questioned individually.

Boston, MA

