A look at what's happening on Boston'...

A look at what's happening on Boston's icy roads

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Upwards of 10 motor vehicle crashes were reported by 7:13 a.m., according to Lieutenant Edward McCarthy of Boston Emergency Services. Parts of Route 128 northbound were shut down due to multiple crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 10 hr davy 88
Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16) 15 hr DeanC 8
Knee Down ? Tue True Patriot 5
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody Feb 4 liza 1
Patriots to the White House ? Feb 3 Commish 2
Olan Mills Portrait Studio question Feb 2 Shy Cande 1
News Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez: State... Feb 1 Self abuse 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Suffolk County was issued at February 08 at 2:17PM EST

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,737 • Total comments across all topics: 278,682,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC