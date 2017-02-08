2 Massachusetts cities sue Trump over...

2 Massachusetts cities sue Trump over funding cut order

16 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Two Massachusetts cities with large Latino populations have sued President Donald Trump over his threat to cut federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities. The lawsuit filed by Chelsea and Lawrence in federal court in Boston on Wednesday says Trump's executive order to withdraw funding from communities that decline to cooperate with federal immigration authorities "constitutes unconstitutional coercion" and is "a major affront to basic principles of federalism and the separation of powers."

