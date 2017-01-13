Your week ahead Five things to do, Jan. 16-22
America's most famous civil rights activist had strong ties to Boston, which has multiple free events to commemorate his legacy. The Museum of Fine Arts Martin Luther King Jr. Day Open House has special events from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., including remarks by Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh at 11:45 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|Fri
|red dawn
|3
|Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh
|Fri
|red dawn
|2
|Parents appeal to black, Latino caucus over Bos...
|Fri
|former democrat
|1
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|6
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 12
|Fasten your seatb...
|5
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Jan 12
|No u din t
|2,436
|Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f...
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC