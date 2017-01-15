Writers use poetry and prose in protest of Trump's election

The "promise of democracy" that Martin Luther King Jr. spoke about in his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech feels very distant today, but not just because of the controversial recent election, Daniel Evans Pritchard told a somber audience at a "counter-inauguration" hosted by a group that called itself Writers Resist. "The president-elect's role in this drama is small compared to the forces that put him where he is," said Pritchard, an organizer of the event, to a packed auditorium in the Boston Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.