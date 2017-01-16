Women in Comedy Festival and ImprovBo...

Women in Comedy Festival and ImprovBoston to Present 'JELLY' Variety Show

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

While men have been in the national comedy scene spotlight for decades, the folks at the Women in Comedy Festival and ImprovBoston stay committed to showcasing the extraordinary contributions of women right here in Boston. Featuring women across all comedic platforms - from improvisation to sketch, standup, film, and an annual comedy festival - two of New England's biggest comedy institutions team up for a monthly variety show called Jelly: The Untelevised Comedy Variety Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ... 5 hr Everett dawg 2
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... 19 hr Mary Land and the... 1
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! 19 hr ELVIS and The OLI... 2
I had a dream 22 hr former democrat 1
John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11) Sun Stephen 2
mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos... Sun Hum219 1
News Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless Jan 13 red dawn 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,991,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC