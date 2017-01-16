Women in Comedy Festival and ImprovBoston to Present 'JELLY' Variety Show
While men have been in the national comedy scene spotlight for decades, the folks at the Women in Comedy Festival and ImprovBoston stay committed to showcasing the extraordinary contributions of women right here in Boston. Featuring women across all comedic platforms - from improvisation to sketch, standup, film, and an annual comedy festival - two of New England's biggest comedy institutions team up for a monthly variety show called Jelly: The Untelevised Comedy Variety Show.
