What $1 million will buy you right now all over Greater Boston
Though there are plenty of homes listed for sale for $1 million in the Boston area, what you actually get for that amount of money varies quite a bit. You can get a 900-square-foot condo on Boston's Waterfront neighborhood or you a 5,000-square-foot modern house in Wayland - and quite a bit in between.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|5 hr
|swanlake
|138
|Violent Crime Continues
|9 hr
|John L Lewis
|19
|How can we get Everett Police scanner online?
|9 hr
|Tommy Boy
|13
|I'm drunk. I'm stupid. I'm a Pats fan.
|11 hr
|pgh
|1
|Never Enough
|Tue
|EverettCitizen
|10
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|Tue
|Maureen Pingaro
|1
|Cheating patriots never give
|Jan 23
|See you in Houston
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC