Westport People of the Year: Three groups, one purpose - saving animals at tenant farm
The three, all consisting of animal advocates and animal lovers, are dedicated to stopping the inhumane treatment of the animals at the Westport tenant farm off American Legion Highway and making changes at the state level and in Westport government to make sure it never happens again. Because of their efforts, their hard work and compassion, the three have been selected as The Standard-Times 2016 Westport People of the Year.
