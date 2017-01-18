Walsh's plan to expand preschool faces hurdles
In his quest to provide all 4-year-olds with high-quality preschool programs, Mayor Martin J. Walsh has floated several ideas for funding, from the radical to the less creative Now, in an attempt to finally lock down funds, Walsh announced a seemingly practical proposal Tuesday night: redirecting surplus money from two state Convention Center Fund accounts that are generated specifically by tourism tax revenue raised in Boston. But like before, the latest idea faces a number of hurdles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|3 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Feminization
|Wed
|Elmondo
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Tue
|Everett dawg
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Mary Land and the...
|1
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|ELVIS and The OLI...
|2
|I had a dream
|Jan 16
|former democrat
|1
|John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11)
|Jan 15
|Stephen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC