Walsh's plan to expand preschool faces hurdles

In his quest to provide all 4-year-olds with high-quality preschool programs, Mayor Martin J. Walsh has floated several ideas for funding, from the radical to the less creative Now, in an attempt to finally lock down funds, Walsh announced a seemingly practical proposal Tuesday night: redirecting surplus money from two state Convention Center Fund accounts that are generated specifically by tourism tax revenue raised in Boston. But like before, the latest idea faces a number of hurdles.

