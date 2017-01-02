Walsh re-appoints school committee chairman
Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Monday that he will re-appoint Michael O'Neill to the Boston School Committee as it prepares to finalize a long-term facilities master plan that could lead to some school closings. O'Neill, who has been chairman of the board for the last four years, was originally appointed to the board in 2008 by former Mayor Thomas M. Menino.
