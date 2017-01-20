Walsh Mentions Local Projects in Stat...

Walsh Mentions Local Projects in State of the City Address

In a packed Symphony Hall, Mayor Martin J. Walsh delivered his third State of the City Address before embarking on his re-election campaign. In his address, Walsh committed to keeping Boston accessible to all residents by investing more money in affordable housing and upgrading infrastructure and transportation options.

