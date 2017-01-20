Walsh Mentions Local Projects in State of the City Address
In a packed Symphony Hall, Mayor Martin J. Walsh delivered his third State of the City Address before embarking on his re-election campaign. In his address, Walsh committed to keeping Boston accessible to all residents by investing more money in affordable housing and upgrading infrastructure and transportation options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlestown Patriot-Bridge.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|Thu
|25or6to4
|1
|Feminization
|Wed
|Elmondo
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Jan 17
|Everett dawg
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Mary Land and the...
|1
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|ELVIS and The OLI...
|2
|I had a dream
|Jan 16
|former democrat
|1
|John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11)
|Jan 15
|Stephen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC