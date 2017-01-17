Walsh looking to boost education fund...

Walsh looking to boost education funding by $35 million

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh speaks during a meeting with members of the Boston Herald editorial board on Monday, December 19, 2016. Staff photo by Christopher Evans Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is looking to boost education revenue by $35 million in the city through several major state proposals that includes reforming the state charter school reimbursement, altering special needs funding, fixing the state funding formula for communities with high need students and redirecting tax money back to Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ... 17 hr Everett dawg 2
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Mon Mary Land and the... 1
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Mon ELVIS and The OLI... 2
I had a dream Mon former democrat 1
John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11) Sun Stephen 2
mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos... Jan 15 Hum219 1
News Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless Jan 13 red dawn 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,889 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC