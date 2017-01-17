Walsh looking to boost education funding by $35 million
Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh speaks during a meeting with members of the Boston Herald editorial board on Monday, December 19, 2016. Staff photo by Christopher Evans Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is looking to boost education revenue by $35 million in the city through several major state proposals that includes reforming the state charter school reimbursement, altering special needs funding, fixing the state funding formula for communities with high need students and redirecting tax money back to Boston.
