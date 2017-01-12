Violinst ready to play Symphony Hall
How do you get to the Symphony Hall stage in Boston? Unless you're a professional performing with the Boston Symphony or one of the other ensembles that appear at the acoustically renowned concert hall, your chances normally would be dim. But, as an example of community outreach, the BSO offers adult amateur musicians from across the state a "chance of a lifetime" opportunity to rehearse and perform at Symphony Hall, guided by Thomas Wilkins, the orchestra's family and youth concert conductor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|59 min
|freelancehobo
|83
|Wevr Radio on tonight oldies show trivia
|1 hr
|Wevr Radio
|2
|Mayors new home on abbott ave
|18 hr
|top cat
|49
|Polluted Everett
|19 hr
|top cat
|1
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|21 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Thu
|Fasten your seatb...
|5
|Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh
|Thu
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC