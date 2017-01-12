Violinst ready to play Symphony Hall

Violinst ready to play Symphony Hall

Read more: Berkshire Eagle

How do you get to the Symphony Hall stage in Boston? Unless you're a professional performing with the Boston Symphony or one of the other ensembles that appear at the acoustically renowned concert hall, your chances normally would be dim. But, as an example of community outreach, the BSO offers adult amateur musicians from across the state a "chance of a lifetime" opportunity to rehearse and perform at Symphony Hall, guided by Thomas Wilkins, the orchestra's family and youth concert conductor.

