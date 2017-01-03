Venerable South Boston restaurant seeks later hours
Amrheins, 80 West Broadway, goes before the Boston Licensing Board on Wednesday to seek permission to stay open until 2 a.m. seven days a week. The restaurant, which opened in 1890, is currently licensed to stay open until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|23 min
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|23
|Is everett being gentrified?
|3 hr
|EverettCitizen
|4
|Plowing and salting in Everett
|6 hr
|Everett Resident
|3
|Pan handlers on route 16?
|8 hr
|Addicts mom
|7
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|Sun
|Old Preacher Man
|2
|Black, Latino lawmakers dissatisfied with crimi...
|Sun
|former democrat
|1
|No more kennedy BS
|Jan 7
|Lets compare
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC