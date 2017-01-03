Venerable South Boston restaurant seeks later hours

Amrheins, 80 West Broadway, goes before the Boston Licensing Board on Wednesday to seek permission to stay open until 2 a.m. seven days a week. The restaurant, which opened in 1890, is currently licensed to stay open until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

