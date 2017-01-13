Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in critical condition
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the stomach and a 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his foot in an attack near City Hall on Friday evening, police said. The youths were shot at 5:35 p.m. at the corner of Shurtleff and Grove streets, according to Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes.
