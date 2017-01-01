Two men shot in Dorchester early Sunday
There are 1 comment on the Boston.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Two men shot in Dorchester early Sunday. In it, Boston.com reports that:
Two men were shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The shooting took place in the area of 41 Browning Ave. around 2:30 a.m., according to Boston police spokeswoman Rachel McGuire.
#1 15 hrs ago
no big deal
n word lives don't matter to blacks so why would anyone else care?
let the slaughter continue
