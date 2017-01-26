Trump's immigration crackdown sparks ...

Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Boston protest

There are 4 comments on the Boston.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Boston protest. In it, Boston.com reports that:

One day after President Trump launched a crackdown on undocumented immigrants , a group of protesters took to the streets of East Boston Thursday to show their support in the region, and to press for full legalization. The protesters held up a black banner approximately 20 feet long while standing on the Porter Street overpass near the Sumner Tunnel entrance and then relocated to nearby Maverick Square where they positioned themselves outside the Blue Line station.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 9 hrs ago
Legal immigrants have no worry

Legal immigrants are welcome to america,

its the illegals who need to be arrested deported.

what part of illegal don't they understand?

the free ride on welfare food stamps, education, housing allowance medical is about to come to a screeching halt.

arrest them and deport them.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
25or6to4

Dunlap, TN

#2 8 hrs ago
They wrote the sign in spanish, so people driving by have no idea what it says. BRILLIANT!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
De Bow

Paducah, KY

#3 7 hrs ago
former democrat wrote:
Legal immigrants have no worry

Legal immigrants are welcome to america,

its the illegals who need to be arrested deported.

what part of illegal don't they understand?

the free ride on welfare food stamps, education, housing allowance medical is about to come to a screeching halt.

arrest them and deport them.
You have to be the dumbest ass damn Yankee that ever lived.

It is the LEGAL immigrants that get the welfare, food stamps, etc., not the illegal ones. The illegal ones can't get the free stuff, so they have to work.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#4 6 hrs ago
they are getting gutsy !! pressing for full legalization ?? COME ON ! you broke our laws and want us to just IGNORE THIS ?? NO WAY..... JOSE ! you people are only letting authorities know who you are and where you're at so authorities CAN COME GET YOU ! just go ! pack and go !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nine pedestrians hit in Boston in single day 4 hr former democrat 1
News The hard work of dismantling racism, one conver... 7 hr former democrat 1
News Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p... 10 hr Mike say it aint so 4
kowboyking 10 hr kowboyking 1
I'm drunk. I'm stupid. I'm a Pats fan. Wed pgh 1
News Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts Jan 24 Maureen Pingaro 1
Cheating patriots never give Jan 23 See you in Houston 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC