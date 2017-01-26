Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Boston protest
There are 4 comments on the Boston.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Boston protest.
One day after President Trump launched a crackdown on undocumented immigrants , a group of protesters took to the streets of East Boston Thursday to show their support in the region, and to press for full legalization. The protesters held up a black banner approximately 20 feet long while standing on the Porter Street overpass near the Sumner Tunnel entrance and then relocated to nearby Maverick Square where they positioned themselves outside the Blue Line station.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Legal immigrants have no worry
Legal immigrants are welcome to america,
its the illegals who need to be arrested deported.
what part of illegal don't they understand?
the free ride on welfare food stamps, education, housing allowance medical is about to come to a screeching halt.
arrest them and deport them.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
They wrote the sign in spanish, so people driving by have no idea what it says. BRILLIANT!
|
#3 7 hrs ago
You have to be the dumbest ass damn Yankee that ever lived.
It is the LEGAL immigrants that get the welfare, food stamps, etc., not the illegal ones. The illegal ones can't get the free stuff, so they have to work.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
they are getting gutsy !! pressing for full legalization ?? COME ON ! you broke our laws and want us to just IGNORE THIS ?? NO WAY..... JOSE ! you people are only letting authorities know who you are and where you're at so authorities CAN COME GET YOU ! just go ! pack and go !
|
