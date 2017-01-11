There are on the Boston.com story from 20 hrs ago, titled Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh. In it, Boston.com reports that:

Ending months of speculation, City Councilor Tito Jackson this week will jump into this year's mayoral race, vowing a vigorous campaign against his friend and former ally, Mayor Martin J. Walsh. The 41-year-old Roxbury councilor, who will announce his mayoral candidacy at 2 p.m. Thursday at Dudley Square's Haley House, is setting the stage for an uphill but competitive contest later this year.

