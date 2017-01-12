Time for Emerson College to have its own T stop, some students say
If BU and Northeastern have Green Line stops named for them, why not Emerson? Three students in a civic design and art class at Emerson have collected more than 700 names on an online petition urging the T to rename the Boylston stop as Emerson College. We primarily want to change the name of the station to Emerson College, to signify the college area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I had a dream
|2 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|3 hr
|former democrat
|1
|John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11)
|20 hr
|Stephen
|2
|mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos...
|Sun
|Hum219
|1
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|Fri
|red dawn
|3
|Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh
|Fri
|red dawn
|2
|Parents appeal to black, Latino caucus over Bos...
|Fri
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC