There's a new home for robots and their makers in Boston
Colin Angle, iRobot's CEO, says the new shared workspace for fledgling businesses can help ensure that Massachusetts "exploits its current leadership and natural strengths" in the robotics field. Entrepreneurs and engineers designing new kinds of robots will soon have a home in Boston -- fittingly, in an industrial corner of the neighborhood often called the Innovation District.
