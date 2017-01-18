There's a new home for robots and the...

There's a new home for robots and their makers in Boston

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Colin Angle, iRobot's CEO, says the new shared workspace for fledgling businesses can help ensure that Massachusetts "exploits its current leadership and natural strengths" in the robotics field. Entrepreneurs and engineers designing new kinds of robots will soon have a home in Boston -- fittingly, in an industrial corner of the neighborhood often called the Innovation District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feminization 19 hr Elmondo 1
News Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ... Tue Everett dawg 2
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Jan 16 Mary Land and the... 1
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Jan 16 ELVIS and The OLI... 2
I had a dream Jan 16 former democrat 1
John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11) Jan 15 Stephen 2
mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos... Jan 15 Hum219 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC