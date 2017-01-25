The Women's March, from Five Corners to Washington, D.C.
Hundreds of Islanders left Martha's Vineyard on Friday and Saturday, crowding standby lines, jamming the ferries, and disembarking in Woods Hole to travel onward, to Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, and Falmouth. On Jan. 21, the day after Donald Trump's Inauguration, they became part of a group of more than 3.5 million women and men who marched on the nation's capital and in sister marches around the country and the world.
