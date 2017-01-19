The Weekender: Poets, POTUS, photos, ...

The Weekender: Poets, POTUS, photos, and toe shoes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Want the Globe's top picks for what to see and do each weekend e-mailed straight to you? Sign up for the Weekender newsletter here . This weekend has a unique buzz to it - like the days just before you start a big new job , a kind of last splash before you have to shake hands, memorize names, and get to work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p... Thu 25or6to4 1
Feminization Wed Elmondo 1
News Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ... Jan 17 Everett dawg 2
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Jan 16 Mary Land and the... 1
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Jan 16 ELVIS and The OLI... 2
I had a dream Jan 16 former democrat 1
John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11) Jan 15 Stephen 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,084,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC