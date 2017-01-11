The Weddings Issue Wedding food's gon...

The Weddings Issue Wedding food's gone way beyond chicken, beef, or fish

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

Sharing good food with the person you love is one of life's great pleasures, and some couples are taking that a step further by sharing the tastes they enjoy most with their nearest and dearest on their wedding day. According to Sarah Basch, owner of Without a Hitch, a day-of event coordination service in Boston, weddings where the food is front and center are on the rise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 37 min freelancehobo 66
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... 1 hr Patient waiter 4
bad republicans\ 2 hr Realpolitik 14
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 7 hr Stars5435 2,436
All In The Family 13 hr Towns Done 2
Another Qualified One Gone 18 hr Fools paradise 13
News Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f... Tue former democrat 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,500 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC