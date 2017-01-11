The Weddings Issue Wedding food's gone way beyond chicken, beef, or fish
Sharing good food with the person you love is one of life's great pleasures, and some couples are taking that a step further by sharing the tastes they enjoy most with their nearest and dearest on their wedding day. According to Sarah Basch, owner of Without a Hitch, a day-of event coordination service in Boston, weddings where the food is front and center are on the rise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|37 min
|freelancehobo
|66
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|1 hr
|Patient waiter
|4
|bad republicans\
|2 hr
|Realpolitik
|14
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|7 hr
|Stars5435
|2,436
|All In The Family
|13 hr
|Towns Done
|2
|Another Qualified One Gone
|18 hr
|Fools paradise
|13
|Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f...
|Tue
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC