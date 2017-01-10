The lives of the faithful come into view with release of trove from Catholic Church
For genealogy and history buffs, a new collaboration between the New England Historic Genealogical Society and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston is bringing more than a century's worth of church records within reach of the nearest Internet connection. D. Brenton Simons, the society's chief executive, said the project will assemble the largest collection of American Catholic genealogical records online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|3 hr
|Kissez4214
|61
|All In The Family
|4 hr
|Towns Done
|2
|Another Qualified One Gone
|9 hr
|Fools paradise
|13
|Pan handlers on route 16?
|11 hr
|Black panther
|10
|Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f...
|Tue
|former democrat
|1
|music- the specials - uk ska band (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Merchgirl
|8
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|Jan 8
|Old Preacher Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC