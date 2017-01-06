The latest Winthrop Square fight? How...

The latest Winthrop Square fight? How we talk about it

Read more: Boston.com

In the latest flareup over Millennium Partners' plan to build a skyscraper atop downtown Boston's Winthrop Square Garage, critics of the plan are turning their fire on the format of a public meeting about the project Thursday night. Hundreds of people turned out to the gathering, the second to be held on Millennium's plan for a 775-foot tower on the shuttered downtown garage, on the 29th floor of a downtown office building next to the site.

