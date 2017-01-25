The hard work of dismantling racism, one conversation at a time
Twenty coworkers gathered in the basement of Trinity Church in Copley Square this month for a blunt discussion about racism in their workplace. The question on the table: How does the "culture of white supremacy" show up in their organization? Not the Ku Klux Klan, said Rebecca Jackson, a social worker on staff who helped lead the session.
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How can we get Everett Police scanner online?
|9 min
|Tommy Boy
|13
|Violent Crime Continues
|10 min
|EverettCitizen
|18
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|19 min
|swanlake
|137
|I'm drunk. I'm stupid. I'm a Pats fan.
|2 hr
|pgh
|1
|Never Enough
|22 hr
|EverettCitizen
|10
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|Tue
|Maureen Pingaro
|1
|Cheating patriots never give
|Jan 23
|See you in Houston
|3
