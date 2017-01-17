Teen slaying rocks Chelsea students

Teen slaying rocks Chelsea students

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

School officials are offering support to shaken Chelsea High School students and their parents as investigators continue to call on the public for help tracking down the person who shot and killed a 15-year-old freshman Friday night. Jimmy Vasquez lost his life about 5:35 p.m. when a gunman opened fire into a crowd of teenagers who were standing outside an apartment building on Shurtleff Street, Chelsea police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ... 14 hr Everett dawg 2
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Mon Mary Land and the... 1
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Mon ELVIS and The OLI... 2
I had a dream Mon former democrat 1
John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11) Sun Stephen 2
mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos... Jan 15 Hum219 1
News Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless Jan 13 red dawn 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,005,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC