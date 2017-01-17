Teen slaying rocks Chelsea students
School officials are offering support to shaken Chelsea High School students and their parents as investigators continue to call on the public for help tracking down the person who shot and killed a 15-year-old freshman Friday night. Jimmy Vasquez lost his life about 5:35 p.m. when a gunman opened fire into a crowd of teenagers who were standing outside an apartment building on Shurtleff Street, Chelsea police say.
