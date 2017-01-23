Survey: Trucks navigate Seaport 6,000...

Survey: Trucks navigate Seaport 6,000 times daily

9 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Container and delivery trucks are rumbling through South Boston and the Seaport 6,000 times a day on average, according to a new Massport survey, rattling the high-priced loft and condo tenants. The estimated truck traffic, culled from a survey of nearly 30 area businesses, comes as steam picks up on a proposal to overhaul Cypher Street in the Seaport, which officials and advocates say could not only help trucks weave through the busy neighborhood but serve cyclists and pedestrians as well.

