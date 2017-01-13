Supt O'Rourke Set to Retire from Boston Police Department
When Bernard "Bernie" O'Rourke steps down from his role as superintendent of the Bureau of Field Services for the Boston Police on Thursday, it will conclude a career with the department that spanned exactly 39 years. "It's been a long time, but it's also gone by quite rapidly," said O'Rourke, who turns 64 on the day of his retirement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon Hill Times.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|5 hr
|Treatz619
|2,438
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|8 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|16 hr
|Fasten your seatb...
|5
|Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh
|17 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f...
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|music- the specials - uk ska band (Oct '08)
|Jan 10
|Merchgirl
|8
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|Jan 8
|Old Preacher Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC