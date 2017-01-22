Sunday's scattered showers will give way to Monday nor'easter
Scattered showers and balmy temperatures Sunday will give way to a strong nor'easter by Monday's commute, dropping a mix of sleet and rain across southern New England and a chance of snow north of Boston. Greater Boston will have scattered showers Sunday afternoon with a high of 47 degrees, about 10 degrees warmer than usual for January, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Bill Simpson.
