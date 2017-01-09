Store at Boston's addiction epicenter...

Store at Boston's addiction epicenter closes

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A Roxbury convenience store at the center of ground zero in Boston's battle against drug addiction has closed, about three years after it opened. The Cumberland Farms store on the south corner of the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street had been a central gathering point in the neighborhood, which is home to about a dozen different drug treatment programs, shelters and other service providers, as well as Boston Medical Center's busy emergency department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 48 min Le Jimbo 32
Is everett being gentrified? 53 min Four year resident 5
music- the specials - uk ska band (Oct '08) 2 hr Merchgirl 8
Plowing and salting in Everett 20 hr Everett Resident 3
Pan handlers on route 16? 22 hr Addicts mom 7
News Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless Sun Old Preacher Man 2
News Black, Latino lawmakers dissatisfied with crimi... Sun former democrat 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,685 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC