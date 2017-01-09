Store at Boston's addiction epicenter closes
A Roxbury convenience store at the center of ground zero in Boston's battle against drug addiction has closed, about three years after it opened. The Cumberland Farms store on the south corner of the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street had been a central gathering point in the neighborhood, which is home to about a dozen different drug treatment programs, shelters and other service providers, as well as Boston Medical Center's busy emergency department.
