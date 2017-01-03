Stephen Gray: Is - Imagine Boston 203...

Stephen Gray: Is - Imagine Boston 2030' climate ready?

Read more: Boston.com

The first one, "Climate Ready Boston," forecasts an alarming future. The coastlines of mid-19th-century and mid-21st-century Boston will be eerily similar delineations, making Back Bay, South Bay, the Seaport, and other areas that were filled during an era of intensive land-making once again the subjects of major urban reimagination.

