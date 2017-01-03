Spaulding resident's granddaughter cr...

Spaulding resident's granddaughter credits Walsh effort to save home

Alissa Tizzano was breathing a sigh of relief yesterday after hearing that her 93-year-old grandmother, who's suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's, can continue receiving care at a North End skilled nursing center instead of being relocated to a new Brighton facility. Spaulding Rehabilitation Network announced yesterday that it was selling its Spaulding Nursing & Therapy Center on Fulton Street to Brick, N.J.-based Tryko Partners LLC. Tryko subsidiary Marquis Health Services will operate and renovate the 34-year-old center, and long-term residents of the facility have the option to remain.

