Space savers are back - though we're not sure about these ones
As Massachusetts got hit with it's first real snowstorm of 2017, so returned a treasured-if controversial -local tradition: Space savers . With no snow emergency declared by city officials Saturday, the use of space savers remained prohibited in Boston .
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett Public Housing Not Doing Sidewalks? (Feb '15)
|51 min
|debmckinnon88
|17
|Plowing and salting in Everett
|15 hr
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|16 hr
|Old Preacher Man
|2
|Black, Latino lawmakers dissatisfied with crimi...
|19 hr
|former democrat
|1
|This years resident parking stickers
|Sat
|EverettCitizen
|3
|Is everett being gentrified?
|Sat
|EverettCitizen
|2
|No more kennedy BS
|Sat
|Lets compare
|4
