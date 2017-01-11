South Boston could get sushi place
The Boston Licensing Board decides Thursday whether to grant a full liquor license to the sushi restaurant Michael Shaw wants to open where Salsa's used to be on Dorchester St. At a hearing this morning, Shaw's attorney, Michael Brangwynne, said Shaw - noted for his work at the nearby Loco Taqueria - is planning "a first quality, full-service sushi restaurant and bar area" for the space at 118 Dorchester St. Shaw, who lives in South Boston, said the Perkins Square Restaurant could be open 12 weeks after he receives city OKs. For those who consider it part of "South Boston", there's a sushi place on Seaport Boulevard in the Watermark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|2 hr
|Stars5435
|2,436
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|7 hr
|Kissez4214
|61
|All In The Family
|9 hr
|Towns Done
|2
|Another Qualified One Gone
|13 hr
|Fools paradise
|13
|Pan handlers on route 16?
|16 hr
|Black panther
|10
|Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f...
|Tue
|former democrat
|1
|music- the specials - uk ska band (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Merchgirl
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC