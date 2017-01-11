South Boston could get sushi place

The Boston Licensing Board decides Thursday whether to grant a full liquor license to the sushi restaurant Michael Shaw wants to open where Salsa's used to be on Dorchester St. At a hearing this morning, Shaw's attorney, Michael Brangwynne, said Shaw - noted for his work at the nearby Loco Taqueria - is planning "a first quality, full-service sushi restaurant and bar area" for the space at 118 Dorchester St. Shaw, who lives in South Boston, said the Perkins Square Restaurant could be open 12 weeks after he receives city OKs. For those who consider it part of "South Boston", there's a sushi place on Seaport Boulevard in the Watermark.

