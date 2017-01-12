Something Rotten National Tour to Launch in Boston

Broadway In Boston announced today that tickets for the national tour of the hilarious new musical Something Rotten!, will go on sale to the public this Sunday, September 11, 2016. Boston will be the official launch city of the Something Rotten! tour with a limited two week engagement at the Boston Opera House January 17-29, 2017 as part of the 2016/2017 Lexus Broadway In Boston Season.

