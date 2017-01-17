SJC outlines plan to dismiss tainted drug cases following Dookhan scandal
In a Nov. 22, 2013 file photo, former state chemist Annie Dookhan sits in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, before a hearing where she entered a guilty plea on charges of obstruction of justice, perjury and tampering with evidence. The state's highest court is ordering the state's district attorneys to review and dismiss swaths of cases tied to the more than 24,000 so-called Dookhan defendants as part of an intensive, three-step process aimed at putting the impact of the Hinton drug lab scandal to rest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feminization
|23 hr
|Elmondo
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Tue
|Everett dawg
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Mary Land and the...
|1
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|ELVIS and The OLI...
|2
|I had a dream
|Jan 16
|former democrat
|1
|John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11)
|Jan 15
|Stephen
|2
|mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos...
|Jan 15
|Hum219
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC