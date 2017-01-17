SJC outlines plan to dismiss tainted ...

SJC outlines plan to dismiss tainted drug cases following Dookhan scandal

In a Nov. 22, 2013 file photo, former state chemist Annie Dookhan sits in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, before a hearing where she entered a guilty plea on charges of obstruction of justice, perjury and tampering with evidence. The state's highest court is ordering the state's district attorneys to review and dismiss swaths of cases tied to the more than 24,000 so-called Dookhan defendants as part of an intensive, three-step process aimed at putting the impact of the Hinton drug lab scandal to rest.

