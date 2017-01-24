Shots fired in Mission Hill near elem...

Shots fired in Mission Hill near elementary school

Read more: Boston.com

Boston police said officers responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Turquoise Way around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Daniel O'Brien, a spokesman for the Boston Public Schools, wrote in an e-mail that Tobin staff placed the school into "safe mode" around 10 a.m. "The Tobin School was placed into safe mode as a precaution for about 20 minutes, around 10 am today, due to police activity in the neighborhood,'' he wrote.

