Shots fired in Mission Hill near elementary school

Boston police said officers responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Turquoise Way around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Daniel O'Brien, a spokesman for the Boston Public Schools, wrote in an e-mail that Tobin staff placed the school into "safe mode" around 10 a.m. "The Tobin School was placed into safe mode as a precaution for about 20 minutes, around 10 am today, due to police activity in the neighborhood,'' he wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.