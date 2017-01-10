Sex offender ordered to be held witho...

Sex offender ordered to be held without bail for double rape in South End

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A convicted sex offender who allegedly raped two women in the South End last year was ordered be held without bail Tuesday after he was indicted in Suffolk Superior Court. Ronald Brown, 52, was arraigned on charges of indecent assault and battery, evidence tampering, assault for the purposes of racial intimidation, burglary with assault, two counts of aggravated rape, robbery, kidnapping, and witness intimidation, according to a press release by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 10 min reality 51
Another Qualified One Gone 1 hr Yes Godfather 10
All In The Family 3 hr Pineapple 1
Pan handlers on route 16? 15 hr top cat 9
News Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f... 20 hr former democrat 1
music- the specials - uk ska band (Oct '08) Tue Merchgirl 8
News Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless Jan 8 Old Preacher Man 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,806,905

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC