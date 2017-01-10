Sex offender ordered to be held without bail for double rape in South End

A convicted sex offender who allegedly raped two women in the South End last year was ordered be held without bail Tuesday after he was indicted in Suffolk Superior Court. Ronald Brown, 52, was arraigned on charges of indecent assault and battery, evidence tampering, assault for the purposes of racial intimidation, burglary with assault, two counts of aggravated rape, robbery, kidnapping, and witness intimidation, according to a press release by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

