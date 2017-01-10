Sex offender ordered to be held without bail for double rape in South End
A convicted sex offender who allegedly raped two women in the South End last year was ordered be held without bail Tuesday after he was indicted in Suffolk Superior Court. Ronald Brown, 52, was arraigned on charges of indecent assault and battery, evidence tampering, assault for the purposes of racial intimidation, burglary with assault, two counts of aggravated rape, robbery, kidnapping, and witness intimidation, according to a press release by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|10 min
|reality
|51
|Another Qualified One Gone
|1 hr
|Yes Godfather
|10
|All In The Family
|3 hr
|Pineapple
|1
|Pan handlers on route 16?
|15 hr
|top cat
|9
|Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f...
|20 hr
|former democrat
|1
|music- the specials - uk ska band (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Merchgirl
|8
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|Jan 8
|Old Preacher Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC