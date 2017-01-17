Setti Warren quietly ramps up run for...

Setti Warren quietly ramps up run for gov

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

He maintains he's still "looking" at running for governor, but Newton Mayor Setti Warren is not so quietly building out a campaign structure. Warren, who's said he's not running for re-election as mayor, has added to the fold political communications pro Kevin Franck, an alum of Rob Consalvo's 2013 mayoral bid and a former mouthpiece for the Mass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheating patriots never give 1 hr pgh 2
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 1 hr Aquarius-wy 2,437
Finding Dope (Jun '13) 15 hr Mood 44
News Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p... Fri former democrat 2
Feminization Jan 18 Elmondo 1
News Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ... Jan 17 Everett dawg 2
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Jan 16 Mary Land and the... 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,256 • Total comments across all topics: 278,143,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC