Setti Warren quietly ramps up run for gov
He maintains he's still "looking" at running for governor, but Newton Mayor Setti Warren is not so quietly building out a campaign structure. Warren, who's said he's not running for re-election as mayor, has added to the fold political communications pro Kevin Franck, an alum of Rob Consalvo's 2013 mayoral bid and a former mouthpiece for the Mass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheating patriots never give
|1 hr
|pgh
|2
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|1 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|2,437
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|15 hr
|Mood
|44
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|Fri
|former democrat
|2
|Feminization
|Jan 18
|Elmondo
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Jan 17
|Everett dawg
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Mary Land and the...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC