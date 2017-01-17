Sea of protesters fills Common, flows down Beacon Street and Comm. Ave.
From Beacon Street to Boylston Street, from Charles Street to well past the Frog Pond, tens of thousands of people filled Boston Common today for a protest against the new administration. From Mayor Marty Walsh and Sen. Elizabeth Warren to women, men and children, people vowed to fight for health care for all, for immigrants, for LGBT rights - and for science.
