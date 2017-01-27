Residents jumped out of 2nd story win...

Residents jumped out of 2nd story window to escape house fire

Some people living at multi-family home in Massachusetts were forced to jump out a second-story window after a fire broke out early Friday morning. Somerville fire chief says 4 people taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

