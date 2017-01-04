Representative Tim Madden takes stock...

Representative Tim Madden takes stock of four terms

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Martha's Vineyard Times

It was only fitting that four-term Rep.Tim Madden did not deliver his farewell speech to the state legislature last month, because he didn't want to miss the last boat home. "I spent the day before in Falmouth, intending to go, but the weather was looking pretty bad," he told The Times in a recent phone conversation from the Nantucket home that he shares with his wife and three daughters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Martha's Vineyard Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 2 hr The Worlds Bigges... 2,438
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Tue America for all r... 3
News Massachusetts Democrats hope to tie GOP Gov. Ba... Tue Mikey 9
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Mon Wildchild 5
No more kennedy BS Jan 2 former democrat 1
News Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13) Jan 1 Bicycle built for... 60
News 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury Jan 1 Whitewash 8
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,612,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC