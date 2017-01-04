Representative Tim Madden takes stock of four terms
It was only fitting that four-term Rep.Tim Madden did not deliver his farewell speech to the state legislature last month, because he didn't want to miss the last boat home. "I spent the day before in Falmouth, intending to go, but the weather was looking pretty bad," he told The Times in a recent phone conversation from the Nantucket home that he shares with his wife and three daughters.
